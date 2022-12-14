Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu calls on Governor

Shimla, December 13

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today paid a courtesy call on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhavan. Arlekar said that he hoped that under the Chief Minister’s leadership, the state would achieve new heights of development.

“I have seen the performance of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the Vidhan Sabha. He is a visionary leader and I hope his team will perform all administrative work smoothly,” said Arlekar.

The Chief Minister said that he would seek the guidance of the Governor to take Himachal forward on the path of development. He also introduced all present MLAs to the Governor.

#rajendra vishwanath arlekar #Shimla #sukhvinder singh sukhu