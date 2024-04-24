Palampur: Vet officers take part in session on toxicology

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 23

Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor DK Vatsa inaugurated the three-day refresher course on “Toxicological: Know-how in Animal Treatment” here yesterday.

The Vice-Chancellor said toxicity among farm animals was a common problem, and led to huge economic losses for farmers.

It was important to train field veterinary officers to properly diagnose and treat this problem, he added.

He said early diagnosis and prompt treatment could save valuable animal wealth. Farmers should also be made aware about toxicity among animals as, sometimes, animals eat toxic plants like lantana when fodder is not available, he added, stating that, at times, even pets eat toxins accidentally.

He thanked the Department of Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology for organising the training.

#Agriculture #Palampur