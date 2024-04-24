Palampur: Vet officers take part in session on toxicology

Palampur, April 23
Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor DK Vatsa inaugurated the three-day refresher course on “Toxicological: Know-how in Animal Treatment” here yesterday.
The Vice-Chancellor said toxicity among farm animals was a common problem, and led to huge economic losses for farmers.
It was important to train field veterinary officers to properly diagnose and treat this problem, he added.
He said early diagnosis and prompt treatment could save valuable animal wealth. Farmers should also be made aware about toxicity among animals as, sometimes, animals eat toxic plants like lantana when fodder is not available, he added, stating that, at times, even pets eat toxins accidentally.
He thanked the Department of Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology for organising the training.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks
Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...
Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’
Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...
Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi
The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...
Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer
His father refuses to comment
VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners
The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...