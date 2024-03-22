 Adhir, Kharge’s son-in-law in Congress’s 3rd list of 57 nominees : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Adhir, Kharge’s son-in-law in Congress’s 3rd list of 57 nominees
INDIA VOTES 2024

Adhir, Kharge’s son-in-law in Congress’s 3rd list of 57 nominees

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury



Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, March 21

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, D Radhakrishna, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law, and Isha Khan Choudhury, nephew of late party leader ABA Ghani Khan Choudhury, are among 57 candidates named by the Congress in its third list of candidates released here today.

139 candidates named so far

  • With the latest list of 57, the number of Lok Sabha candidates announced by the Congress till now rises to 139
  • The grand old party had earlier announced the names of 82 candidates in various states in two separate lists
  • The list of 57 featured two candidates of Arunachal, 11 Gujarat, 17 Karnataka, 7 Maharashtra, 6 Rajasthan, 5 Telangana, 8 Bengal and 1 of lone LS seat of Puducherry

The list featured two candidates of Arunachal Pradesh, 11 Gujarat, 17 Karnataka, seven Maharashtra, six Rajasthan, five Telangana, eight West Bengal and one from the lone Lok Sabha seat of Puducherry.

While Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been fielded from his bastion Berhampore in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, Isha Khan has been given ticket from Maldah Dakshin in West Bengal. The latter is the daughter of Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury, sitting Congress MP from Maldah Dakshin. The senior Choudhury, a three-time MP from the seat, has been dropped because of poor health. The Congress has fielded former Rajya Sabha member Pradip Bhattacharya from Kolkata Uttar.

The party is expected to tie up with the Left parties in West Bengal and contest 12 of the state's total 42 seats. The names of the remaining four candidates will be announced later. The Congress has left the Sikar constituency in Rajasthan for the CPI(M).

Seventeen candidates for Karnataka announced today included Sowmya Reddy from Bangalore South. She will take on BJP's Tejashwi Surya. Rajeev Gowda, professor, IIM, Bangalore, and former Rajya Sabha member, has been fielded from Bangalore North.

Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna has been given ticket from the Gulbarga (SC) seat. Kharge had won this seat in 2009 and 2014, but lost to BJP's Umesh Jadhav in the last General Election in 2019.

Former Arunachal Pradesh CM Nabam Tuki has been fielded from Arunachal West. In Gujarat, the party has named Sonal Patel from Gandhinagar, Prabhaben Taviyad from Dahod (ST) and Nilesh Kumbani from Surat, among others.

The Congress has fielded Shahu Shahaji Chhatrapati, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji, from Kolhapur in Maharashtra. It earlier issued names of seven candidates for Karnataka which has a total of 28 Lok Sabha seats. In Maharashtra, the party has given ticket to Praniti Shinde, daughter of former Union Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shindhe. She will contest the Solapur (SC) seat.

With the latest list, the number of candidates announced by Congress till now is 139. It had earlier announced the names 82 candidates in two separate lists.

