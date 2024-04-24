Congress gave religion-based quota through backdoor in Karnataka, wants to do it everywhere: Modi

PTI

Sagar, April 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress of reducing the quota for the OBCs in Karnataka by putting Muslims castes in the same category, and claimed that it plans to replicate this across the country.

Speaking at an election rally in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, he dubbed the opposition party as the "biggest enemy of the OBCs".

In the past, it had provided reservation based on religion which India's Constitution does not allow, Modi said.

"Once again, the Congress has given reservation on the basis of religion in Karnataka through backdoor by putting all Muslim castes along with the OBCs. By doing so, it has snatched a big chunk of reservation from the OBC community. The Congress indulged in this dangerous game which will destroy your (future) generations. It is the biggest enemy of the OBCs," he said.

In 2004, the Congress provided reservation on the basis of religion, stabbing Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, architect of the Constitution, in the back, he said.

"Our Constitution clearly says that no one will be given reservation on the basis of religion. Babasaheb Ambedkar himself was against reservation on the basis of religion. But the Congress made a dangerous resolution of (providing) reservation on the basis of religion years ago. It is adopting various tactics to fulfil the resolution," he said.

In Karnataka, the party provided such a quota by resorting to an illegal trick, Modi said.

