Conspiracy to push Arvind Kejriwal towards ‘slow death’: AAP

New Delhi, April 20

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged on Saturday that a conspiracy was underway to push Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal towards a “slow death” in Tihar Jail by denying him insulin and consultation with his doctor.

The party said Kejriwal, who had Type 2 diabetes, had been requesting for insulin and a video-conference with his family doctor, but his requests had been denied by the jail administration.

Delhi minister and senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “I want to say with full responsibility that a conspiracy is underway for a slow death of Kejriwal.”

Bharadwaj alleged that the Tihar administration, BJP, Centre and the Delhi L-G had been denying insulin to Kejriwal, adding that the Delhi CM had been suffering from diabetes for the past over 20 years.

Bharadwaj mentioned that the court had allowed Kejriwal to monitor his daily blood sugar levels in jail using a machine.

“If a patient with high sugar does not take medicine, his body parts can get damaged. This can happen to Kejriwal as well. If this happens, no L-G will be able to provide him with a kidney or liver,” Bharadwaj said.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, had told the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi that Kejriwal had not been administered insulin to control his sugar levels since his arrest, terming it “shocking” and “alarming”.

However, the ED claimed before the court that Kejriwal was consuming food high in sugar like mangoes and sweets every day despite having Type 2 diabetes “to create grounds for medical bail”.

However, Kejriwal refuted the ED’s claims, asserting before the court that the food he consumed was in conformity with the diet chart prepared by his doctor and that he had mangoes thrice in his 48 home cooked meals.

‘CM stopped taking insulin months before arrest’

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had stopped taking insulin months before his arrest and is on a basic anti-diabetes oral medicine, officials said on Saturday, citing a report by the Tihar jail administration to Lt Governor VK Saxena. In response, AAP leader Atishi said the report has “exposed” the BJP’s “conspiracy”. tns

Court reserves order on Sisodia’s bail plea

A Delhi court on Saturday reserved its order on the bail pleas of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in corruption and money laundering cases related to the Delhi excise policy case. Special judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Courts reserved the order for April 30 after hearing arguments from the Central probe agencies as well as Sisodia’s counsel. TNS

‘Reddy gave BJP Rs 60 cr, ED took no action’

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday accused the BJP of accepting a bribe of Rs 60 crore from Sarath Reddy, an accused in the liquor scam case. He said despite verified evidence, the ED did not take any action against BJP leaders but arrested Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. He questioned the legality of the donations. tns

