 Conspiracy to push Arvind Kejriwal towards ‘slow death’: AAP : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Conspiracy to push Arvind Kejriwal towards ‘slow death’: AAP

Conspiracy to push Arvind Kejriwal towards ‘slow death’: AAP

Conspiracy to push Arvind Kejriwal towards ‘slow death’: AAP

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 20

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged on Saturday that a conspiracy was underway to push Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal towards a “slow death” in Tihar Jail by denying him insulin and consultation with his doctor.

The party said Kejriwal, who had Type 2 diabetes, had been requesting for insulin and a video-conference with his family doctor, but his requests had been denied by the jail administration.

Delhi minister and senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “I want to say with full responsibility that a conspiracy is underway for a slow death of Kejriwal.”

Bharadwaj alleged that the Tihar administration, BJP, Centre and the Delhi L-G had been denying insulin to Kejriwal, adding that the Delhi CM had been suffering from diabetes for the past over 20 years.

Bharadwaj mentioned that the court had allowed Kejriwal to monitor his daily blood sugar levels in jail using a machine.

“If a patient with high sugar does not take medicine, his body parts can get damaged. This can happen to Kejriwal as well. If this happens, no L-G will be able to provide him with a kidney or liver,” Bharadwaj said.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, had told the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi that Kejriwal had not been administered insulin to control his sugar levels since his arrest, terming it “shocking” and “alarming”.

However, the ED claimed before the court that Kejriwal was consuming food high in sugar like mangoes and sweets every day despite having Type 2 diabetes “to create grounds for medical bail”.

However, Kejriwal refuted the ED’s claims, asserting before the court that the food he consumed was in conformity with the diet chart prepared by his doctor and that he had mangoes thrice in his 48 home cooked meals.

‘CM stopped taking insulin months before arrest’

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had stopped taking insulin months before his arrest and is on a basic anti-diabetes oral medicine, officials said on Saturday, citing a report by the Tihar jail administration to Lt Governor VK Saxena. In response, AAP leader Atishi said the report has “exposed” the BJP’s “conspiracy”. tns

Court reserves order on Sisodia’s bail plea

A Delhi court on Saturday reserved its order on the bail pleas of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in corruption and money laundering cases related to the Delhi excise policy case. Special judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Courts reserved the order for April 30 after hearing arguments from the Central probe agencies as well as Sisodia’s counsel. TNS

‘Reddy gave BJP Rs 60 cr, ED took no action’

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday accused the BJP of accepting a bribe of Rs 60 crore from Sarath Reddy, an accused in the liquor scam case. He said despite verified evidence, the ED did not take any action against BJP leaders but arrested Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. He questioned the legality of the donations. tns

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘How was the slap bro’: Pakistani athlete slaps India’s player, later raises Indian flag saying ‘this fight was for peace, we are not enemies’

2
Punjab

SAD announces 2nd list; Harsimrat Badal to contest from Bathinda, Hardev Saini from Chandigarh

3
Punjab

Former Punjab Congress chief Mohinder Singh Kaypee joins SAD

4
Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

5
Trending

8 family members leave restaurant without paying Rs 34,000 bill in UK; know what happens next

6
Punjab

Congress announces 2 more candidates for Punjab; fields Yamini Gomar from Hoshiarpur

7
India

Over 25,000 West Bengal teachers lose jobs as Calcutta High Court cancels all appointments

8
Delhi What our readers say

Encroachments in Faridabad park

9
India

Indians can now get multiple entry Schengen visa with longer validity as EU eases norms

10
India

BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal wins Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed

Don't Miss

View All
Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Top News

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara

Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’

Court rejects Kejri’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing

Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing

Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health

If Ashish attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC

If Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Mishra attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC

Seeks material to back allegations against accused


Cities

View All

Retired ASI’s son shot dead by armed assailants in Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

Wheat arrival picks up pace in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Civic issues in rural areas remain unresolved

Amritdhari Sikh booked in Italy for carrying kirpan

Working on plan to save vanishing industry: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Tough fight for Harsimrat in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Monkey menace haunts northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

Monkey menace haunts northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3-time councillor Hardeep SAD’s pick

Tandon: Constituency hopper or local leader, let voters decide

Where are ‘achhe din’: Tewari slams BJP over back-breaking prices

Congress candidate election tourist: City BJP chief

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Delhi court directs AIIMS to constitute medical board to examine Arvind Kejriwal

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Supreme Court refuses to entertain furlough plea by ex-Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar

Gogi gang member shot dead in Delhi

‘Arvind Kejriwal asking for insulin daily’: AAP sources cite Delhi CM’s letter to Tihar superintendent

INDIA VOTES 2024: ‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

2 days on, rainwater still accumulated on roads in Jalandhar

Mohinder Singh Kaypee third party-hopper to enter Jalandhar battle arena

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the misuse of water during the peak summer season?

Couple dies in road mishap near Noorpura, no FIR yet

Couple dies in road mishap near Noorpura, no FIR yet

20 days into session, students of govt schools in Ludhiana await books

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon’s office to get makeover

Open House: What needs to be done to collect overdue tax, curb rising trend of defaulting?

Ludhiana doctor, businessman receive Rs 2 crore extortion call, FIR registered

67-year-old Indian Sikh pilgrim, a Patiala resident, dies in Lahore

67-year-old Patiala Sikh pilgrim dies in Lahore

16 hurt as bus, tipper truck collide

Patiala: Only photo ops, false promises by leaders during Ghaggar floods

AAP candidate befooling voters, says NK Sharma

Congress candidate highlights works done by him