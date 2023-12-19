INDIA bloc meet today, allies to seek better deal from Congress

Shubhadeep Choudhury
New Delhi, December 18
The Congress, dominant partner of the Opposition INDIA bloc, is set to be at the receiving end of fireworks when members of the Opposition alliance meet in Delhi tomorrow.
PM candidate after general election: Mamata
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the INDIA bloc’s prime ministerial candidate would be decided after the 2024 General Election, expressing confidence that the alliance would iron out all issues, including over seat-sharing.
“Hope they (the Congress) have learnt their lesson from the defeat in the Assembly elections in three states,” Binoy Viswam, CPI leader said.
The Congress, which expected good results in the recently held Assembly elections, had delayed seat-sharing talks thinking good performance in the polls will give it an upper hand. Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member, said the Assembly results hopefully was able to bring the Congress face to face with reality.
IUML (Indian Union of Muslim League) MP Abdul Wahab said the Congress ought to have reached an understanding with other parties that showed interest in having electoral tie-up for the Assembly elections. The members, however, are keen that INDIA bloc works and attains its objective. Leaders of 27 parties, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, TMC’s Mamata Banerjee, DMK supremo M K Stalin, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, RJD’s Lalu Yadav and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, are slated to attend the INDIA meeting. From the Congress, president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are expected to attend the meet.
