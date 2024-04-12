Manipur ethnic violence: Supreme Court refuses to entertain activist’s petition for quashing of FIRs

New Delhi, April 12
The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a transgender activist’s petition seeking quashing of FIRs lodged against her for ‘fast-unto-death’ protest against ethnic violence in Manipur, even as it gave her liberty to approach the state high court for redressal of her grievances.
“We are not inclined to entertain a petition under Article 32 of the Constitution of India,” a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said.
However, it said, “The petitioner would be at liberty to move the High Court of Manipur in the exercise of its jurisdiction under section 482 of the Code of criminal Procedure, 1973.”
Petitioner Malem Thongam, who began her hunger strike at Delhi University on February 22, left for Manipur on February 27, where she continued with her hunger strike at Imphal’s Kangla western gate.
The Manipur Police arrested her on March 2 on charges of attempt to suicide and promoting enmity between groups, but released her on March 5. She was arrested again on charges of protesting in public on March 6.
More than 170 people have been killed and several hundred injured in Manipur since May last year when violence erupted over a high court order asking the state government to consider inclusion of the Meitei community in Scheduled Tribes.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India advises citizens against travel to Israel and Iran amid rising tensions between the two countries
Tensions escalating following a strike on Iranian consulate ...
After decades, polls taking place in J-K without fear of terrorism, cross-border firing: PM Modi
Prime Minister was addressing a poll rally in Udhampur
Breakthrough in Bengaluru blast case: NIA arrests 2 key suspects, including mastermind, from Kolkata
Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa were ...
Haryana cracks down on school buses flouting norms; committee to probe Mahendragarh bus crash
All departments concerned, including the traffic police, car...
Excise policy 'scam': Delhi court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to CBI custody till April 15
Kavitha was arrested by CBI in Tihar jail, where she was lod...