Manipur ethnic violence: Supreme Court refuses to entertain activist’s petition for quashing of FIRs

New Delhi, April 12

The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a transgender activist’s petition seeking quashing of FIRs lodged against her for ‘fast-unto-death’ protest against ethnic violence in Manipur, even as it gave her liberty to approach the state high court for redressal of her grievances.

“We are not inclined to entertain a petition under Article 32 of the Constitution of India,” a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said.

However, it said, “The petitioner would be at liberty to move the High Court of Manipur in the exercise of its jurisdiction under section 482 of the Code of criminal Procedure, 1973.”

Petitioner Malem Thongam, who began her hunger strike at Delhi University on February 22, left for Manipur on February 27, where she continued with her hunger strike at Imphal’s Kangla western gate.

The Manipur Police arrested her on March 2 on charges of attempt to suicide and promoting enmity between groups, but released her on March 5. She was arrested again on charges of protesting in public on March 6.

More than 170 people have been killed and several hundred injured in Manipur since May last year when violence erupted over a high court order asking the state government to consider inclusion of the Meitei community in Scheduled Tribes.

