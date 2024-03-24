New CBSE curriculum for Classes III, VI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The NCERT will release a new syllabus and textbooks for Classes III and VI while there will be no change in the curriculum and textbooks for other grades for the academic year 2024-25 starting April 1, according to CBSE officials. The NCERT is also developing a bridge course for Class VI and concise guidelines for Class III. PTI

To check prices, onion export ban extended

New Delhi: The government has extended the export ban on onion till further orders to increase domestic availability and keep its prices under check. Earlier, it was prohibited till March 31 this year.

