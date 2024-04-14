NIA chargesheets 2 in Manipur car blast case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 13

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against two accused, including the main conspirator, in the Manipur vehicle bomb blast case, in which three persons were injured and several public and private properties were damaged.

The chargesheet naming Mohammad Noor Hussain, alias Tomba, and Seiminlun Gangte, alias Minlun, was filed on Friday under the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substances Act, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The duo was allegedly involved in the blast that occurred at Kwakta in Bishnupur district of Manipur on June 21 last year. The explosion damaged a bridge, electrical assets and surrounding houses.

The agency had arrested Hussain on October 16.

It was revealed that he had driven the SUV in which an IED had been planted and parked it over the targeted bridge at Kwakta.

Gangte, who was arrested on November 2, was identified as the key conspirator.

Meanwhile, two persons were killed in a gunfight that broke out between two armed groups in Imphal East district on Saturday, the police said.

The deceased are yet to be identified. The shootout happened at a place close to the border of Kangpokpi district, a police officer said.

Additional state and central forces have been rushed in to contain the situation, he said.

The incident came a day after three persons were injured in a gunfight between armed village volunteers and unidentified gunmen in Tengnoupal district.

At least 219 people were killed after ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts. — (With PTI inputs)

