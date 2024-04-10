Paytm Payments Bank CEO Chawla resigns

New Delhi: Beleaguered Paytm Payments Bank’s MD and CEO Surinder Chawla has resigned from the company, a regulatory filing said on Tuesday. Chawla’s resignation comes amidst Paytm Payments Bank facing prohibitory action from banking regulator RBI. PTI
Woman pilot fails breath analyser test, suspended
New Delhi: Air India has suspended a woman pilot for three months for failing the pre-flight breath analyser test recently, an official said. The Boeing 787 pilot, who is a first officer, failed the test when she was to operate a flight from Delhi to Hyderabad, the official said.
Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son found selling drugs in Shimla; 4 others arrested
The police have recovered 42 gram of heroin from their posse...
Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP
Tihar Jail had cited security reasons