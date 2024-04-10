Paytm Payments Bank CEO Chawla resigns

PTI

New Delhi: Beleaguered Paytm Payments Bank’s MD and CEO Surinder Chawla has resigned from the company, a regulatory filing said on Tuesday. Chawla’s resignation comes amidst Paytm Payments Bank facing prohibitory action from banking regulator RBI. PTI

Woman pilot fails breath analyser test, suspended

New Delhi: Air India has suspended a woman pilot for three months for failing the pre-flight breath analyser test recently, an official said. The Boeing 787 pilot, who is a first officer, failed the test when she was to operate a flight from Delhi to Hyderabad, the official said.

#Air India #Reserve Bank of India RBI