PM Modi calls SC's verdict on J-K historic

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the apex court verdict upholding the constitutionality of Article 370 abrogation as historic.

"Today's Supreme Court verdict on the abrogation of Article 370 is historic and constitutionally upholds the decision taken by the Parliament of India on 5th August 2019; it is a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for our sisters and brothers in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The Court, in its profound wisdom, has fortified the very essence of unity that we, as Indians, hold dear and cherish above all else," the PM said.

He assured the resilient people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh that government commitment to fulfilling their dreams remained unwavering.

"We are determined to ensure that the fruits of progress not only reach you but also extend their benefits to the most vulnerable and marginalised sections of our society who suffered due to Article 370," Modi posted on X.

He said the verdict today is not just a legal judgment; it is a beacon of hope, a promise of a brighter future and a testament to our collective resolve to build a stronger, more united India.

