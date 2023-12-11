Jammu, December 11
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said any report of the house arrest or arrest of anyone ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution is "totally baseless".
Sinha said this after the People's Democratic Party (PDP) claimed that its president Mehbooba Mufti was put under house arrest on Monday ahead of the Supreme Court verdict.
"This is totally baseless. In entire Jammu and Kashmir, no one has been put under house arrest or arrest. This is an attempt to spread rumour," the L-G told reporters here.
Sinha said he is saying it with full responsibility that no one was put under house arrest or arrest for political reasons anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir.
"Even before Supreme Court judgement is pronounced, police has sealed the doors of the residence of PDP president @MehboobaMufti and put her under illegal house arrest," the party said in a post on X.
Even before Supreme Court judgement is pronounced, Police has sealed the doors of the residence of PDP President @MehboobaMufti and put her under illegal house arrest. pic.twitter.com/Ts2T7yFMrE— J&K PDP (@jkpdp) December 11, 2023
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for polls by September next year
Article 370 was a temporary provision, says CJI as Bench pro...
Supreme Court verdict sad and unfortunate; but we have to accept it: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Says the people of the region are not happy with the verdict
Security beefed up across Kashmir ahead of SC verdict on Article 370
Leaders of PDP claim to be put under house arrest; restricti...
Mehbooba Mufti put under ‘house arrest’ ahead of Supreme Court verdict on Article 370
Police do not allow journalists to gather near NC president ...
Reports of house arrest or arrest of anyone ahead of SC verdict on Article 370 totally baseless: L-G Manoj Sinha
Says this is an attempt to spread rumours