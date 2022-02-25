2 terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian

Srinagar, February 25
Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.
Acting on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in Amshipora area of Shopian in south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.
The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces who retaliated, he said.
In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed, the official said.
He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained.
