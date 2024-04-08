Army rescues 80 persons stranded at Chang La

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 7

Army rescued 80 persons amid heavy snowfall at the formidable Chang La between Leh and Shyok river valley in Ladakh.

The rescuers had to brave tough weather conditions to save the 80 commuters who were stuck on the nearly 17,500 feet high pass. Those stranded included locals and tourists in passenger and commercial vehicles. JCB and other earth moving machinery were used to remove the snow from the road.

The rescue operation was carried out by the soldiers of the Trishul Division, Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps.

An official spokesperson of Army said, “Soldiers of Trishul Division responded immediately to an emergent situation at icy heights of Chang La to clear a traffic block, working relentlessly for two hours in the night, and brought relief to almost 80 persons, including women and children, stuck amidst the snowfall.”

