BJP’s Ravinder Raina releases book on terrorism

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 27

BJP’s J&K president Ravinder Raina, along with Union MoS and BJP candidate Jitendra Singh and BJP candidate Jugal Kishore Sharma, released a book titled The Untold Story of Terrorism and Proxy War in Jammu.

The book is authored by Prof. Kul Bhushan Mohtra, the state in-charge of the Library and Documentation Department of J&K BJP. During the book release, Raina said the Nanaji Deshmukh Library was well-equipped and Prof. Kul Bhushan Mohtra’s books contained rare information. He said these books were valuable for both party workers and those interested in the detailed history of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jitendra Singh said the terrorist activities in Jammu over the past 30 years have not been adequately documented, leading to a lack of understanding.

Prof. Kul Bhushan Mohtra expressed gratitude to the senior leaders of the party for their remarks.

