CPM protests frequent outages in Kulgam district

Srinagar, March 30
Workers of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) staged a protest in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Saturday, denouncing an erratic power supply and a rise in power tariff.
The CPM workers slammed the Power Development Department for frequent power outages saying it was adversely impacting the MSME sector.
“The Power Development Department is still implementing its winter schedule, resulting in frequent and unscheduled power cuts. Despite Kashmir’s abundant resources that can provide approximately 24,000 MWs of power, residents continue to endure hardship,” said CPM in a memorandum addressed to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
The CPM criticised the power purchase agreement of Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited and J&K Power Development Corporation with Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam, terming it an injustice to the people of J&K.
The party said the financial burden was imposed on residents due to increased electricity tariff, which was allegedly implemented without proper assessment.
In its memorandum, the party urged the Lieutenant Governor to intervene into the matter.
