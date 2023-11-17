Encounter rages in Kulgam

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 16

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces on Thursday in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The gunfight erupted in Samnoo village in the afternoon and two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.

A joint team, comprising police, 34 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF personnel, launched a cordon and search operation based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the village. As the joint teams approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants opened fire, prompting a retaliatory exchange and sparking a fierce encounter, a police officer told The Tribune.

