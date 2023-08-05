NIA raids 5 locations in Kashmir valley

New Delhi, August 4
The anti-terror federal probe agency — NIA — today conducted raids at five locations in J&K in connection with a terrorism-related case. Among the searched locations was the house of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Omar Ganie, a resident of Kulgam, sources said. The NIA team, along with personnel of the police and the CRPF, also searched a few premises in Pulwama district, sources added.
They said the raids were a part of the agency’s probe into a terror-related case.
Last month, the NIA carried out raids in connection with terror funding cases linked to Pakistan-based outfits. The raids were conducted in three districts — Shopian, Pulwama and Kulgam.
According to sources, terrorist organisations like Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, might be getting funding for terror activities.
