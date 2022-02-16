NIA raids over dozen locations across Kashmir Valley in 2 separate terror cases

Srinagar, February 16
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said it had carried out raids at nine locations in the Valley on Wednesday as part of its investigations into two separate cases and found what it called “incriminating material and digital devices”.
The NIA’s press note said the raids were conducted in conjunction with Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force. The NIA raids pertained to two separate cases—one over the recovery of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from Bhatindi in Jammu and the second over Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) alleged recruitment of youngsters in the Valley.
LeT commanders Sajjad Gul, Salim Rehmani, and Saifullah Sajid Jutt were “radicalising, motivating and recruiting youth for violent activities in J&K and the rest of India”, the press note said.
Raids were conducted at two places in Srinagar and Kupwara, one place each in Anantnag, Pulwama, Bandipora, Kulgam, and Baramulla.
“During the searches conducted today incriminating material and digital devices have been seized from the premises of suspects in the case,” the press note quoted a senior official of NIA as saying.
Five people have been arrested in the case so far—three of these have been named in the NIA chargesheet on December 22.
Police had raided three locations across the Kashmir Valley in the radicalisation case. In this case, too, as in the other, the NIA said it had found “incriminating evidence”. Four people have been arrested in this case.
