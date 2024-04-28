Diploma course on regression therapy ends

Jalandhar, April 27
A diloma course on transpersonal regression therapy concluded in Jalandhar on Saturday.
Hans TenDam, a Netherlands-based therapist, author and founder of the course TASSO, awarded the certification. He delivered a talk on regression therapy, sharing insights from his extensive expertise in the transformative therapeutic approach. He said guiding people to the past events and traumas buried under their sub-conscious minds was helping people recover from various ailments and psychologial issues like panic attacks, inferiority complex etc.
As many as 12 participants, including some trained psychologists and professionals, such as Tranum Khakh, Amreen Khakh, Neha Matharu, Kriti Sanger, Ashish Gautam, Shaveta Bhardwaj, Anju Saini, Dindyuti Kapur, Ruchika Soni, Priyanka Kharabanda, Aman Khurana and Anila Sodhi formed the first batch in Jalandhar to complete the course accredited by UK-based EARTh association. Anjleen Uppal was the course coordinator and Ronita Chopra conducted the stage proceedings.
