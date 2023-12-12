NRI’s cousin surrenders before police

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 11

The suspect in NRI Daljeet Singh’s murder case surrendered before the police today. Daljeet was shot dead by his cousin brother at Dhillon Resort in Rama Mandi here on Saturday.

The suspect has been identified as Surjit Singh, who hails from a village in Tarn Taran. The police produced him in a court, which sent him to two-day remand.

Minor scuffle turned ugly According to the police, Daljeet and Surjit belong to a same village in Tarn Taran. It is suspected that the reason behind the murder was old rivalry between them. When the duo met at the party, they had a minor scuffle. It escalated, following which the suspect took out his pistol and opened fire at Daljeet.

Surjit’s wife belongs to Jalandhar. He came to attend a birthday party at the resort with his wife where he shot Daljeet dead.

According to the police, Daljeet and Surjit belong to a same village in Tarn Taran. It is suspected that the reason behind the murder was old rivalry between them. When the duo met at the party, they had a minor scuffle. It escalated, following which the suspect took out his pistol and opened fire at Daljeet.

Notably, the NRI, who holds an American citizenship, was shot in his head and chest. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He had returned to Jalandhar after 11 years. The grieving family did not speak about the old rivalry and the exact motive behind the murder.

Confirming the surrender by Surjit Singh, DCP City Sandeep Sharma said he was in two-day police remand. The police would interrogate him to unravel the mystery behind the murder. The DCP said they would also enquire about the weapon used in the crime during interrogation.

#Mandi