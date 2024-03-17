Big B is all praise for Master Blaster

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar attended the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) final between Majhi Mumbai and Tigers of Kolkata on Friday night.
Taking to X, Big B posted pictures from the finale. In several images, he and his son Abhishek Bachchan can be seen cheering for the players while being seated in the stands. The Agneepath star also praised Sachin for his knowledge of the sport.
“T 4951 - Humbled by the immense knowledge that the Great Sachin possess about the game of Cricket... spent such valuable time in the evening Finals of the ISPL ..,” he wrote. Big B is associated with the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) as the owner of team Mumbai.
