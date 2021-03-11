‘Bigg Boss’ runner-up Pratik Sehajpal stars in Shipra Goyal’s new single

Shipra Goyal’s single, Subah Se Shaam, starring Bigg Boss runner-up Pratik Sehajpal, was released recently. Besides Shipra, the song has also been sung by Madhur Sharma, who is a playback singer and live performer. He is well-known for trending songs like Tere Jeya Hor Disda. Shipra Goyal says, “I’m truly thrilled to release the song. I am happy that Pratik Sehajpal is featuring alongside me. It was an amazing experience working with him. He is an energetic soul and an extremely talented person.”

She adds, “I’m sure the song will delight the audience with Madhur Sharma as an element of surprise. I am positive that they will love and cherish this song as they have done so in the past.” Set in Kasauli, the music video displays the beautiful synergy between Shipra and Pratik. The music video has been directed by R Swami. The lyrics have been penned by Kunaal Vermaa and the music is by Abhijit Vaghani.