Having once dreamt of becoming a cricketer, Abir Chatterjee is now a seasoned actor. To be seen in Bengali movie Fatafati next, he wants to push for a world where body positivity is a norm

Mona

Box-office numbers matter, but they can’t be the sole criterion for judging the might of a film, believes actor Abir Chatterjee, a popular name in Bengali cinema. He has many known shows and films, including Byomkesh Pawrbo, Hrid Majhare, Ami Joy Chatterjee and The Royal Bengal Tiger, to his credit.

Born to actors Phalguni Chatterjee and Rumki Chatterjee, Abir was sporty and like many a kids of 80s and 90s dreamt of donning India’s cricket jersey. Unfortunately, that was not to be and post an MBA and a career in the stock market he chose his passion, acting, over profession. He shares, “All my family is into performing arts, no one ever thought that I could ever choose the same. But all my life being exposed to the best of cinema worldwide prepped me for it indirectly.”

“As an actor, I want to break stereotypes,” says Abir, who plays a supporting spouse to his onscreen wife Phullora Bhaduri (played by Ritabhari Chakraborty) in Bengali film Fatafati. “The film breaks stereotypes about body-shaming, but many asked me why I took up a secondary role in a film where a heroine is the lead. As an actor, I want to push for a world where body positivity is a norm and that the hero/heroine divide is obliterated,” says Abir.

He plays the character of Bachaspati Bhaduri, who fully supports his wife. “Bachaspati’s wife is on the plump side and has grown up being shamed for it all her life. The pressure becomes even more after marriage, as now she has to be a mother and must lose weight. But Bachaspati’s loves her for who she is and supports her every dream, not out of duty but love and care.”

Abir liked that his character had spunk. “He is a simple man, not cunning but clever; not aggressive but knowing fully well when and where to speak. I had fun being part of this story.”

Number game

Having been part of television shows and Bengali cinema since 2009, many hits have come his way, but he insists the numbers don’t matter that much. “It’s encouraging when films do well, but growing up we didn’t care to see if the film was doing brisk business. We based our film selection on favourite stars. Now everybody talks numbers.”

Based in Kolkata, Abir debuted in national arena with Avrodh 2. “It was when the world was coming out of the shadows of Covid and it was an incredible experience.” Abir has a number of films on hand, including Raktabeej and a relationship drama Deep Fridge. As for Hindi projects, he is waiting for the right script. “Avrodh 2 was a fantastic start; I need the next to match it.”

(Fatafati streams on SonyLiv on August 4.)