Manoj Bajpayee starts shooting for The Family Man Season 3

Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee has started shooting for the third season of The Family Man under the direction of the duo Raj & DK. Streaming giant Prime Video took to Instagram and shared a picture of the clapboard alongside an image of the cast. It was captioned, “#TFM3W us - shoot begins, drop your excitement.”
In Season 3, currently in production, Manoj will reprise the character of Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man and a spy. The first season, which premiered in 2019, starred Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu joined the cast in the second season. Created and directed by Raj & DK, the show is written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK.
