Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress Prajakta Koli engaged to beau Vrishank Khanal

IANS

Actress and content creator Prajakta Koli on Sunday morning announced that she and her beau Vrishank Khanal have got engaged, to which Varun Dhawan, Guneet Monga and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, among others, reacted.

Prajakta took to her Instagram on Sunday morning and shared a picture along with Vrishank, who reportedly is a lawyer by profession.

She shared a selfie with Vrishank flaunting a diamond on her finger. In the image, Prajakta had a surprised expression on her face as Vrishank laughed. —IANS

