Second innings?: Meghan Markle mulling return to Hollywood

IANS

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has said she is now planning to go back to acting by making a return to Hollywood. She has even signed an agreement with Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavour. Before her marriage to Prince Harry, Meghan had a strong career in Hollywood and was known for essaying the role of Rachel Zane in the drama series Suits.

However, after her marriage to the British royal, she walked out of Hollywood. Meghan had earlier hinted that she had no intention of returning to acting.

