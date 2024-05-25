 Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase-6: CJI DY Chandrachud casts vote in Delhi : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase-6: CJI DY Chandrachud casts vote in Delhi

Earlier, CJI Chandrachud had appeared in EC’s promotional video and urged voters not to miss voting in 2024 General Election

Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase-6: CJI DY Chandrachud casts vote in Delhi

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election, in New Delhi on May 25, 2024. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 25

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and his wife Kalpana Das on Saturday cast their votes at a polling booth here in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

"Today, by voting I have fulfilled my duties as a citizen of the country and this is a major duty of every citizen of the country,” said the CJI Chandrachud who returned in time from Tashkent where he had gone for a meeting of Chief Justices of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls to elect 543 MPs for the 18th Lok Sabha commenced on April 19 and it will end June 1. The results will be declared on June 4, 2024.

Earlier, CJI Chandrachud had appeared in a promotional video of the Election Commission and urged citizens not to miss the opportunity to vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"We are citizens of the world's largest democracy, which is our country. The Constitution gives us a multitude of rights as citizens but it also expects that each of us performs the duty, which is cast upon us. And one of the foremost duties of citizenship is to cast a vote in a constitutional democracy," the CJI had said in a recorded video message for the Election Commission's 'My Vote My Voice' mission for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"I will request every one of you please do not miss this opportunity to vote responsibly as citizens of our great motherland. Five minutes…every five years for our nation. It's doable, isn't it? Let's vote with pride. My vote, my voice," the EC’s promotional video showed the CJI as saying.

Justice Chandrachud had said he never missed the duty to cast his vote when he was a lawyer and had to run around for work.

"So our Constitution and our law provides for one citizen, one vote and one value. I think that's the great tenacity and the power of our nation as a constitutional democracy," he had said.

Recalling his own excitement as the first-time voter and queuing up at the polling booth to exercise the franchise, the CJI had said, "The ink on the finger when I vote allows tremendous feelings of patriotism and association with the nation...,"

 

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Justice DY Chandrachud #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Army Chief General Manoj Pande retiring in week, govt yet to name successor

2
India

TMC posts photos of EVMs with ‘BJP tags on them’; Election Commission replies

3
Haryana

Haryana’s Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daultabad dies of heart attack

4
Diaspora

Here is why Punjab-origin truck driver, who caused bus crash that killed 16 hockey players in Canada, will be deported to India

5
Trending

Hardik Pandya may end up losing 70 per cent of his property if he divorces wife Natasa Stankovic, says report

6
Haryana

Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase-6 polling ends; West Bengal's Jangal Mahal records highest voter turnout

7
Patiala

After PM’s rally in Patiala, Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi’s SOS to Rahul

8
Punjab

France NRI Iqbal Singh Bhatti denies involvement in AAP’s pro-Khalistan funding

9
Punjab

Jharuwale now drug dealers, vote for Congress too is vote against Punjab: Modi

10
Punjab The Tribune Analysis

PM Modi makes no move to appease farmers during Punjab rallies, talks development

Don't Miss

View All
Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Top News

Massive fire breaks out at gaming zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot; casualties feared

Children among 22 dead in massive fire at gaming zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot

Rescue operation under way; number of casualties likely to r...

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: Voting begins in Delhi, Haryana; 'every vote counts’, says PM Modi

Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase-6 polling ends; West Bengal's Jangal Mahal records highest voter turnout

Last-phase polling on June 1, counting on June 4

Election Commission slams 'false narratives’; releases absolute polling numbers for 5 phases of Lok Sabha election

Election Commission slams 'false narratives’; releases absolute polling numbers for 5 phases of Lok Sabha election

Poll panel comes out with absolute number of voters on its o...

Akali Dal expels Adesh Partap Singh Kairon for indulging in anti-party activities

Shiromani Akali Dal expels Adesh Partap Singh Kairon for indulging in 'anti-party' activities

Decision to this effect was taken following a complaint from...

INDIA bloc performing 'mujra' for its vote bank, says PM Modi at Bihar rally

INDIA bloc performing 'mujra' for its vote bank, says PM Modi at Bihar rally; Opposition parties slam remark

The PM also charged the opposition coalition with indulging ...


Cities

View All

Congress will make crores of people ‘lakhpati’: Rahul Gandhi in Amritsar

Congress will make crores of people ‘lakhpati’: Rahul Gandhi in Amritsar

BJP open to talks with agitating farmers, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Punjab’s Amritsar

Tarn Taran: Gurdwara deputy chief found murdered near railway crossing

Ahead of PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Congress protests over civic issues outside Amritsar municipal corporation office

Congress wale Ram ke pujari hain, Ram ke vyapari nahin: Jairam Ramesh

Congress wale Ram ke pujari hain, Ram ke vyapari nahin: Jairam Ramesh in Chandigarh

Congress-AAP alliance masti in Chandigarh, kushti in Punjab: Shehzad Poonawalla

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panchkula goes to polls today

INDIA VOTES 2024: Don’t let arrogance cloud your vision, Sanjay Tandon tells opponent

‘Stop personal attacks through proxies’, Manish Tewari reminds rival Sanjay Tandon of debate dare

Delhi a bellwether state, whoever wins its seven seats rules the country

Lok Sabha election 2024: What makes Delhi, a bellwether state, more interesting this time

Kejriwal snubs Pakistan’s ex-minister, who sent him good wishes for polls, says ‘Apna desh sambhaliye’

Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase-6 polling ends; West Bengal's Jangal Mahal records highest voter turnout

Lok Sabha polls: Delhi records 34.37 per cent turnout till 1 pm, highest in North East Delhi seat

Campaign madness over, it’s time for tea and temples

If I have seen Beant Singh in anyone, it is Modi, says Bittu

If I have seen Beant Singh in anyone, it is Modi, says Ravneet Bittu

BSP workers, supporters carry flexes of leaders home after Nawanshahr rally

Atwal father-son duo not allowed to reach PM Narendra Modi’s rally in Jalandhar

Congress will create better future for youth: Sachin Pilot

Farmers detained ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Jalandhar

Ludhiana nominee is 2nd poorest among 904 in seven states, UT

Ludhiana nominee is 2nd poorest among 904 in seven states, UT

AAP’s Parashar holds foot march in West constituency

Prioritise development over divisive politics: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Put state on path of progress by voting for SAD: Ranjit Singh Dhillon

26 Independents in fray for Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat

SAD’s NK Sharma poses five questions to all candidates

SAD’s NK Sharma poses five questions to all candidates

After PM’s rally in Patiala, Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi’s SOS to Rahul

Punjab will not accept BJP, says Congress’ Dr Dharamvira Gandhi

Dr Balbir Singh slams previous govt over development issues