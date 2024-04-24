2 land in STF net with 1.02 kg heroin

Ludhiana, April 23
The STF, Ludhiana, yesterday arrested two persons and seized 1.02 kg of heroin from their possession.
The suspects have been identified as Avtar Singh (35) of Jatana village, Khanna, and Sachin (21) of Amritsar.
STF inspector Harbans Singh said a tip-off was received that the duo, who were into the heroin smuggling trade, were coming to Ludhiana from Amritsar in a PRTC bus.
The inspector said STF personnel were deployed near the Jalandhar bypass. When the suspects were walking on a slip road after getting down from the bus, they were stopped for checking. During their frisking, 540 gm of heroin was seized from Avtar and 480 gm of heroin was recovered from Sachin. They were arrested and a case under
the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered.
Avtar was lodged in a Amritsar jail in a heroin smuggling case and he came out on bail about 18 months ago. Sachin said he started smuggling to become rich in a short span of time.
The STF launched further probe to bust the entire drug supply line.
