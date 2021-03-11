250 complaints disposed of at 'Rahat Camp'

Ludhiana: The Ludhiana rural police on Thursday organised a ‘Rahat Camp’ in Jagraon. It was held under the supervision of the SSP, Ludhiana (rural), Deepak Hillory. SP, Special Branch, Rupinder Kaur Sra, said 250 complaints, including matrimonial disputes and fraud cases, were disposed of at the camp. —
