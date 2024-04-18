City-based doctor booked for charging patient without removing kidney stones

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 17

The Sadar police yesterday registered a case against a surgeon for charging hefty amount from a patient without removing kidney stones.

The booked suspect has been identified as Dr Harpreet Singh Jolly, a resident of Phase III, Dugri. Complainant Rajni Khanna, a resident of Rajguru Nagar, told the police that her husband had some health issues. During his medical check-up, kidney stones were detected. Her husband consulted Dr Jolly who assured that he would offer the best treatment by doing the required surgery. Later, her husband was taken to hospital of the suspect for removing kidney stones. However, doctor let her husband go in a short time.

The patient’s wife revealed that later her husband’s arms and legs faced some serious issues following which he was admitted to the DMCH for further treatment. After her husband spent almost 10 days in the DMCH, Dr Jolly again admitted him to his hospital. Dr Jolly kept the patient at his hospital for around a month.

“Dr Jolly prepared a total bill of Rs 2.25 lakh, but after request, he agreed to take Rs 1.50 lakh. After getting discharge from Dr Jolly’s hospital, my husband again faced severe pain in his abdomen. During medical check-up, stones were again detected in his kidney. Then we realised that Dr Jolly had not removed kidney stones. We then approached the Civil Surgeon, who formed a panel, which held Dr Jolly responsible for the poor health condition of my husband. We also lodged complaint with the police after which and FIR was registered against Dr Jolly,” patient’s wife alleged.

The woman also alleged that the doctor managed to get claim from their health insurance company. Dr Harpreet Singh Jolly termed the allegations levelled against him as false.

