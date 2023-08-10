Civic body continues to ignore issues, residents bear the brunt

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 9

In specific areas of Ward number 8, the people are experiencing difficulties due to choked sewerage system and contaminated water supply while the Municipal Corporation (MC) chose to turn a blind eye. Even after airing grievances with the authorities and elected representatives, the problems raised by them had been brushed aside.

In some sections of the ward, residents had been dealing with water scarcity and low water pressure, particularly during summer months. Additionally, poorly maintained internal streets in certain areas were in need of attention from the civic body. The presence of numerous vehras, which were clusters of rooms mainly for labourers, had resulted in insanitary conditions, posing a major issue, some of the residents complained.

Another common grievance raised by residents was the tangled web of cables that plagues the ward. Moreover, most areas lack parks or playgrounds for children.

A group of residents from Basti Mani Singh voiced their concerns about frequent sewer blockages and occasional contamination in water supply. Guddu, a resident from the area, highlighted the urgent need to upgrade the sewerage system. He demanded the provision of safe drinking water supply as families belonging to economically weaker sections could not afford water purifiers.

We are forced to suffer due to recurring problems of contaminated water supply, low water pressure and clogged and overflowing sewer lines. We urge the authorities to take prompt action to resolve these issues. —Manju Bala, Resident of Kuldeep Nagar We face severe water scarcity, sometimes not getting water for days. In the absence of water supply, we arrange the same from from other localities. A tube well should be installed in our area to resolve the matter. —Sunil Jain, Resident of Mahavir Jain Colony

In Daulat Colony, residents, including Gulshan Rai, complained of contaminated water supply, especially in morning hours, putting them at risk of waterborne diseases. They expressed frustration over the lack of response from the civic authorities and elected representatives. Furthermore, sewers often remain clogged, leading to waterlogging during rainy days.

Residents of a few streets of Kuldeep Nagar also flayed the MC authorities for their apathy towards choked and overflowing sewers. They complained that waste removed from sewer chambers was often left in streets, emitting a foul smell. Additionally, they face waterlogging during rainy days and contaminated water supply. The issue of dangling wires has also been reported multiple times to the PSPCL but no action has been taken.

In Mahavir Jain Colony, residents complained about water scarcity, with many not getting water for days. The affected residents are forced to get water from other localities. They demand immediate attention from the MC to resolve the issue.

The main road linking Basti Jodhewal Chowk to other areas in Ward 8 lacks proper parking facilities in front of shops, leading to traffic jams.

Former councillor Chaudhary Yashpal from the BJP, who won the MC elections in 2018, claimed that a lot of development works, including installation of around 5 new tube wells, construction or recarpeting of 90 per cent of the roads or internal streets, development of Dr Ambedkar Park and cleaning of sewer lines with super suction machines, had been initiated in the ward during his term, from March 2018 to March 2023.