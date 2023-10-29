Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 87: Mohalla Karabara roads in a shambles

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 28

One of the primary concerns of the residents of Ward 87 (old) is the persistent traffic congestion at Karabara Chowk on NH-44 and the road that connects Karabara Chowk to the Old GT Road. The residents expressed their frustration, stating that traffic congestion occurs regularly on these routes. The residents said Karabara Chowk lacks traffic signals which significantly increases the risk of accidents in the area.

Additionally, certain roads in Mohalla Karabara, Bindra Colony and neighbouring localities have been deteriorating for long and are in desperate need of the municipal corporation’s attention. Apart from the problem of traffic and condition of roads, the improper disposal of waste in the open and recurrent waterlogging in some parts of the ward are a major cause for concern.

Harbilas, a resident of Arjun Nagar, highlighted the deplorable condition of the Government School Road, which connects Arjun Nagar and Mohalla Karabara. This road also experiences significant waterlogging during rainy days, with occasional reports of contaminated water supply in the area. He stressed on the importance of addressing these problems on a priority basis.

A resident of Bindra Colony emphasised the urgent need for improving the area’s road infrastructure and enhancing cleanliness, along with putting an end to the indiscriminate dumping of waste in open areas. Notably, cleanliness issues also persist in certain locations along the road connecting the Old GT Road and Karabara Chowk.

Kamaljeet Kaur, a resident of Mohalla Karabara, raised concerns about the poor quality of water that is supplied in the area. She urged the municipal corporation to take necessary steps to ensure a safe and clean drinking water supply for the residents. Additionally, she urged the authorities concerned to repair the damaged roads in the vicinity.

In 2018, Kulwant Kaur of the Congress emerged as the winner in the election for Ward 87.