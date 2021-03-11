Ludhiana's Chander Nagar residents get water laced with ‘sewage’

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, June 1

Water being supplied by the MC to a number of houses located in Chander Nagar is contaminated and stinks badly. Residents complained that they had been getting water laced with ‘sewage’ for the past some days.

Sewers are overflowing in their area due to which sewage is getting mixed with the water supply. The MC is yet to find out the leakage in the supply line where the water is getting mixed with sewage, they said.

The issue of water contamination was also raised in the same area in December 2021, after which the MC had plugged a sewerage line for cleaning. Now, the residents demand a permanent solution to this problem.

Amarjit Singh, a resident of street 1/6 of Chander Nagar which falls in ward 92, said, “The contaminated and badly stinking water is being supplied to our houses through the MC’s pipeline. There are high chances of an outbreak of water-borne diseases as we continue to get water laced with sewage. We had raised the matter with the MC multiple times, but the fault has not been rectified to date. I also complained to the senior MC authorities today and they assured me of resolving the issue.”

Another resident, Balwinder Kumar, said, “We are getting contaminated water for the past 15 days but the civic body is yet to provide us any relief. We had faced a similar problem several months ago but no concrete measures were then taken by the MC. Whenever sewers start overflowing, sewage gets mixed with water in the MC supply lines. We appeal to the civic body to take the matter seriously, find the fault and fix it at the earliest.”

Meanwhile, MC Superintending Engineer, Ravinder Garg said the sewerage system was plugged for cleaning sewers. “We got a complaint regarding water contamination today. Our staff have been deployed to trace the fault. The problem would be resolved by tomorrow.”