Nehal Wadhera sets new record, smashes 578 runs

Ludhiana, April 27

Nehal Wadhera’s batting magic touched a new high today. Former India U-19 player, left handed stylish batsman, Nehal gave a swashbuckling performance on the second day in the semi-final against Bathinda in the ongoing Inter-District U-23 Cricket Championship, scoring 578 runs.

A score of the magnitude of 578 in 414 balls i.e at an average of 139 is unheard of in long cricket history in the world. This enabled Ludhiana declare its first innings at a mammoth total of 880 runs for six.

Merely seven months ago, Nehal was named the highest ever scorer in the 26-year history of JP Atray Memorial National ODI Tournament. That day, he smashed 171 runs in the match against RBI, Mumbai XI and surpassed Lalit Yadav’s 168 and Shikhar Dhawan’s 161.

The high points of his achievement today include fastest 200, fastest 300, fastest 400 and fastest 500 even though this is not first class cricket, nevertheless its’ a great feat.

Earlier, Brian Lara was holding the record for the highest individual score in first class cricket with 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham at Edgbaston in 1994. This score included 72 boundaries (10 sixes and 62 fours).

However, Nehal’s 79 boundaries not only put to shade Lara’s record but he also has maximum (37) 6s to his credit in a single innings in cricket history.

India’s BB Nimbalkar held highest individual score of 443 not out while the legendary Sir Don Bradman’s highest score in domestic cricket was 452 not out.

If it were not an outright win against Kapurthala with 7-0 points, Ludhiana won’t be in the semi-finals in this tournament. Nehal’s unbeaten 151 in the preceding match definitely put Ludhiana in a commanding situation but in the end, the opposite batters seemed all set and almost went towards a draw.

Then Nehal took the ball in his hand and got rid of three set batsmen in a quick succession, thereby taking his team to the semi-finals. When it comes to bowling, he can bowl off break, leg break, pace and googly; all of them with ease.

Nehal was not selected in this current IPL season. Though he was a part of the Punjab’s Mushtaq Ali Squad, he didn’t get a chance in playing 11. Hence, he didn’t have national T-20 stats to show.

However, today’s number and speed of boundaries would put any T-20 stats also to eclipse. Nehal, who attended a session organised by Rajasthan Royals at Nagpur in November last year, said Sangakkara Sir and Zubin Bharucha Sir were encouraging. “They spent quality time with me. Based on their inputs, I’m making my strengths stronger and working on less strong areas also. Hopefully, I get a chance with the IPL next season,” Nehal said.

