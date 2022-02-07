Poor condition of Dugri-Dhandra Road troubles Ludhiana residents, traders

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 6

Members of the Dugri-Dhandra Road Shopkeepers and Residents Association have expressed anger over the dilapidated condition of Dugri-Dhandra Road. After the rainfall, slippery conditions on the badly broken road is giving an invitation to mishaps.

The members of the association have also displayed a banner to highlight their issues. They alleged that

elected representatives had forced people to live under hell-like conditions.

Residents and shopkeepers have been complaining about the poor condition of the road for a long period but nothing was done by the authorities and elected representatives concerned to provide relief to the people.

A resident said: “We have complained about the matter many times but nobody paid any attention to get the damaged road reconstructed. Earlier, the road was repaired but it was badly damaged again. Elected representatives failed to hear our voice.”

The residents said the road poses a threat to commuters. It was even difficult to walk on the stretch due to slush. —