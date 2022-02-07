Poor condition of Dugri-Dhandra Road troubles Ludhiana residents, traders

Ludhiana, February 6
Members of the Dugri-Dhandra Road Shopkeepers and Residents Association have expressed anger over the dilapidated condition of Dugri-Dhandra Road. After the rainfall, slippery conditions on the badly broken road is giving an invitation to mishaps.
The members of the association have also displayed a banner to highlight their issues. They alleged that
elected representatives had forced people to live under hell-like conditions.
Residents and shopkeepers have been complaining about the poor condition of the road for a long period but nothing was done by the authorities and elected representatives concerned to provide relief to the people.
A resident said: “We have complained about the matter many times but nobody paid any attention to get the damaged road reconstructed. Earlier, the road was repaired but it was badly damaged again. Elected representatives failed to hear our voice.”
The residents said the road poses a threat to commuters. It was even difficult to walk on the stretch due to slush. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency over Covid protests in Canada
Mayor Jim Watson says the declaration highlights the need fo...
Charanjit Singh Channi Congress's Punjab CM face
Rahul Gandhi: Poor Dalit Punjab’s choice
Election Commission eases curbs on rallies, ban on roadshows stays
The maximum number of persons allowed for door-to-door canva...
Congress chooses Dalit leader Channi to fight anti-incumbency
The Congress clearly aims to reach out to the underprivilege...
Congress's CM face: Sending out a strong message beyond Punjab
By announcing Channi as party’s CM face, Rahul Gandhi walked...