Senior Congrees leaders oppose alliance with AAP, stage protest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 21

Voicing concern over the deteriorating law and order condition in the state, a protest was held by the state Congress under the leadership of PPCC chief Raja Warring at Jagraon today.

Warring said: “I am actively seeking viable solutions to the challenges faced by Punjab. While the Central Government appears unsupportive, the AAP administration’s alignment with the Union Government raises concerns. There is a genuine risk that two decades from now, the state may witness an exodus of Punjabi populace, as the youth may prioritise emigration over living in a region devoid of prospects.”

Another Congress leader, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, said, “Our campaign against the failed rule of AAP is a testament to our commitment to the fight for a better Punjab. I believe there can be no alliance between Congress and AAP in the state.”

Opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa said, “The AAP government in the state, working as BJP’s ‘B Team,’ poses a serious threat to the wellbeing of our state, making it imperative for us to disassociate from any talk of an affiliation with them.”

The leaders alleged that the drug menace in the state has worsened exponentially, transforming the state into a realm plagued by thefts, robberies, narcotics and criminal activities. Deputy CLP leader Rajkumar Chabbewal said, “People do not support an alliance between the Congress and AAP. For the Congress to prevail, such an alliance must be avoided. The deteriorating law and order situation underscores the incapacity of the current leadership. The same has been conveyed to the high command in Delhi as well.”

Meanwhile, angry over the recent episode of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar being mimicked outside the Parliament, and a video of the episode being recorded by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the district unit of the BJP today burnt his effigy at Dugri Chowk.

Ludhiana BJP president Rajnish Dhiman said it was unfortunate that Congress leaders made fun of the Vice President and instead of stopping such actions, Rahul Gandhi started recording the act.

“The act of the Congress leaders was shameful and we condemn it. They should apologise to the Vice President,” said Dhiman. Many local leaders and BJP supporters were present on the occasion.

