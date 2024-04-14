Three friends killed as car overturns after tyre burst

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 13

A pall of gloom descended on the region when three friends (aged between 20-22 years) were killed and two others seriously injured when their Skoda car turned turtle multiple times near Ranwa village on the Malerkotla-Khanna road near here on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Though the exact reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the accident occurred when the driver lost control over the vehicle following bursting one of the front tyres of the car.

The deceased were identified as Simranjit Singh of Gowara village, Ali Shan of Bhoomsi village of Malerkotla and Mohammad Umair of the Jamalpura area in Malerkotla. Seriously injured Manveer Singh of Gowara and Manvir Singh of Dera Bassi were shifted to multi-specialty hospitals of the region.

Gurmel Singh of Gowara said his son Simranjit left the house with his friend Manveer on Friday night in his Skoda car (bearing registration no. CH 01 AS 1504) for some unknown place. The duo were also accompanied by their friends Ali Shan, Umair and Manvir of Dera Bassi. All victims were reported to have studied together at Government College in Malerkotla.

Simranjit’s family was shocked to know around two hours after he left home that he had died in an accident that occurred at Ranwan village around 12 midnight.

Referring to information received from the spot, Gurmel informed the police that the mishap occurred due to bursting of a tyre that was followed by overturning of the vehicle multiple times. “My son and Ali Shan died on the spot due to overturning of the car and other occupants were taken to different hospitals,” he told the Ahmedgarh Sadar police, adding that nobody was responsible for the mishap. The probe revealed that Umair had succumbed to his injuries later, after being shifted to a private hospital.

