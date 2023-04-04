VB nabs 2 cops for taking bribe

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 3

Two police personnel posted at the Dehlon police station in Ludhiana district have been nabbed by sleuths of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) for accepting a bribe from a farmer of Sayan village on Monday.

The accused, identified as ASI Surjit Singh, and head constable Jagpreet Singh, had demanded an amount of Rs 20,000 for releasing a motorcycle seized in a drug peddling case registered against the son of the complainant.

However, the deal was settled for Rs 10,000 and the raiding team had caught the accused red-handed accepting Rs 5,000 in the presence of two witnesses during a trap laid under the supervision of SSP (Vigilance) Ravinder Sandhu.

SSP Sandhu said the suspects had been booked under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act on the complaint of Atma Singh, a resident of Sayan Kalan in Ludhiana. Atma Singh alleged that the police officials had demanded Rs 20,000 to release the motorcycle of his son who was arrested in connection with a case of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

However, the deal was struck at Rs 10,000 and one of the accused had taken Rs 5,000 as partial payment.