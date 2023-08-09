 Ward Watch: Poor sewerage haunts residents of certain areas : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Ward Watch: Poor sewerage haunts residents of certain areas
ward no 7

Ward Watch: Poor sewerage haunts residents of certain areas

Ward Watch: Poor sewerage haunts residents of certain areas

A transmission tower in the middle of a road. PHOTOs: INDERJEET VERMA



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 8

Certain areas in Ward number 7 are experiencing severe issues due to clogged and overflowing sewers. As a result, residents are facing extremely unpleasant living conditions due to the Municipal Corporation’s failure to improve the sewerage infrastructure.

We frequently receive contaminated water supply at our house in Indra Colony. We don’t have a water purifier, hence, are forced to drink polluted water. Sewers often get clogged, causing sewage to flow back into our house. To prevent rainwater or overflowing sewer from entering home, we have got a small wall constructed near the house entrance.

Baby, resident of Indra Colony

During rainy days, waterlogging is a routine affair in several areas of the ward. The residents also voiced their grievances about occasionally receiving contaminated water supply.

A sewer overflows at Chanderlok Colony

Indra Colony on Rahon Road is facing a dire situation, with some streets experiencing severe sewer overflow for a long period. Jaswinder Pal Singh of Indra Colony said the poor sewerage system had been a cause of suffering for residents as sewers frequently flow back into streets and houses. The situation is similar in nearby areas. In response, several residents have resorted to constructing brick walls or installing iron sheets at their house entrances to prevent dirty water from entering their homes. Rajwant Kaur, another resident, said they want a permanent relief from overflowing sewers in their street.

We are facing major issues such as waterlogging during rainy days and poor sewerage for a long time. We urge the MC authorities to take prompt action to resolve the problems. Additionally, there is a lack of playgrounds for children in the area.

Avtar Singh, resident of Indra Colony

A similar situation was evident in Chanderlok Colony where sewers were overflowing, forcing pedestrians and commuters to navigate through sewage-filled streets. Amarjit Singh, a resident, expressed their long-standing struggle with overflowing sewers, adding that their complaints to the civic body have gone unheard.

In the past, the MC had attempted to address the issue by spending approximately Rs 95 lakh on desilting sewers using a super suction machine on Rahon Road. Besides, a new sewer line was also laid at a cost of around Rs 3 crore. However, despite these efforts, several areas continue to experience sewer overflow, as stated by residents.

Temporary iron wall installed at the entrance to prevent sewage/rainwater from entering house at Indra Colony in Ward 7.

Meanwhile, the main Subash Nagar road leading to several Ward 7 areas is in a deteriorated condition, causing inconvenience to commuters. Tilak Nagar and nearby areas are also grappling with potholed streets and residents have been demanding recarpeting of the same. In some streets, interlocking tiles and sewer manhole covers are unevenly placed. Residents in most areas expressed dissatisfaction with lack of parks or playgrounds and the MC has also failed to address the menace of stray cattle, causing trouble in the area.

Furthermore, some residents of New Subash Nagar and Tilak Nagar also raised demand for relocation of high-tension wire towers located in the middle of the road. They believe the towers pose a safety hazard for commuters as well and urge the MC to hold discussions with the PSPCL to find a suitable alternative location for them.

Notably, former councillor (March 2018-March 2023) Ravinder Kaur of the Congress had registered a win in the MC elections from Ward 7 in 2018. Despite repeated attempts, she could not be contacted for comments.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

2
Nation

A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens

3
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 15 IAS and 16 PCS officers transferred; see complete list

4
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

5
Nation

Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson detained in Mumbai over 'Quit India' march

6
Himachal

Video: Horrific accident in Shimla's Chaila captured live on camera; speeding apple-laden truck crushes 2 to death; hits 4 vehicles

7
Nation

Once we cease to be judges, whatever we say is just opinion: CJI on Ranjan Gogoi's statement in Rajya Sabha

8
Haryana

Enforcement Directorate raids house, office of Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda in Gurugram

9
Chandigarh

ED raid at Panchkula cop’s house

10
Nation

You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Top News

No-confidence motion debate LIVE: Opposition may not have confidence in PM Modi but people of India have, says Amit Shah

No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful

Home Minister rules out change of guard in Manipur, question...

India beat Pakistan 4-0 in Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament

Harmanpreet’s double knocks Pakistan out of Asian Champions Trophy hockey, India emerge 4-0 winners

India will play Japan in semifinal on Friday, while Malaysia...

Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped

Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped

Police said AAP delegation was stopped and sent back in view...

Debate on no-trust motion resumes in Lok Sabha; Rahul Gandhi opens it

You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre

The debate had been initiated by Congress leader Gaurav Gogo...

'Misogynistic, indecent': Smriti slams Rahul Gandhi for flying kiss, BJP complains to Speaker

A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens

The action brings misogyny in politics back to focus


Cities

View All

Amritsar in grip of viral infections

Amritsar in grip of viral infections

Tarn Taran villagers left to fend for themselves amidst flood devastation

Sikh bodies ask govt to act in case of missing Guru Granth Sahib ‘Saroops’

Amritsar MC cracks whip as over 200 buildings fail to get approval

BRTS crisis: Financial mismgmt leads to suspension of bus service

1,300 boxes of spurious energy drink seized

Bathinda: 1,300 boxes of spurious energy drink seized

Baltana RUB step closer to reality

Baltana RUB step closer to reality

Chandigarh: Pay less fee for ‘zero-waste’ events

Using Chandigarh grounds for events to cost more, rent up by 50-200%

No air travel, star hotels for Chandigarh officers on tour to Delhi: Banwarilal Purohit

2 Chandigarh MC officials held for graft

9 injured in fire at sofa factory in Delhi’s Mayapuri

9 injured in fire at factory in Delhi's Mayapuri

Yamuna pollution: Supreme Court asks Delhi, Haryana to file status report; matter to be heard on October 3

Supreme Court judge recuses himself from hearing Umar Khalid's plea seeking bail in UAPA case

NUH FLARE-UP: Migrant exodus hits realty, service sectors

2020 Delhi riots: Court orders framing of charges against AAP ex-councillor

Punjab floods: Central team visits Jalandhar, Rupnagar districts

Punjab floods: Central team visits Jalandhar, Rupnagar districts

Youth robbed of car near Model Town in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: 5K acres still under water, paddy resowing ruled out

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

Kapurthala native gets $35K research grant from US-based health platform

~44-cr project launched to free city of open garbage dumps

Rs 44-cr project launched to free city of open garbage dumps

BJP criticises govt over law & order

Major theft case cracked with arrest of 2 suspects

Draft ward delimitation: PAC writes to Local Govt Director, raises objections

Teachers protest outside DC's office, hand over charter of demands

Congress’ Bajwa slams Punjab govt for ‘running away’ from announcing relief for flood-hit people

Congress’ Bajwa slams Punjab govt for ‘running away’ from announcing relief for flood-hit people

Central team visits flood-affected villages in Patiala, Sangrur districts

Farmers protest against social media channel

Patiala MC to soon issue new map of wards

With solar plant, Patiala MC expects to save up to Rs 1.5L power bill