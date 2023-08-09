Ward Watch: Poor sewerage haunts residents of certain areas

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 8

Certain areas in Ward number 7 are experiencing severe issues due to clogged and overflowing sewers. As a result, residents are facing extremely unpleasant living conditions due to the Municipal Corporation’s failure to improve the sewerage infrastructure.

We frequently receive contaminated water supply at our house in Indra Colony. We don’t have a water purifier, hence, are forced to drink polluted water. Sewers often get clogged, causing sewage to flow back into our house. To prevent rainwater or overflowing sewer from entering home, we have got a small wall constructed near the house entrance. Baby, resident of Indra Colony

During rainy days, waterlogging is a routine affair in several areas of the ward. The residents also voiced their grievances about occasionally receiving contaminated water supply.

A sewer overflows at Chanderlok Colony

Indra Colony on Rahon Road is facing a dire situation, with some streets experiencing severe sewer overflow for a long period. Jaswinder Pal Singh of Indra Colony said the poor sewerage system had been a cause of suffering for residents as sewers frequently flow back into streets and houses. The situation is similar in nearby areas. In response, several residents have resorted to constructing brick walls or installing iron sheets at their house entrances to prevent dirty water from entering their homes. Rajwant Kaur, another resident, said they want a permanent relief from overflowing sewers in their street.

We are facing major issues such as waterlogging during rainy days and poor sewerage for a long time. We urge the MC authorities to take prompt action to resolve the problems. Additionally, there is a lack of playgrounds for children in the area. Avtar Singh, resident of Indra Colony

A similar situation was evident in Chanderlok Colony where sewers were overflowing, forcing pedestrians and commuters to navigate through sewage-filled streets. Amarjit Singh, a resident, expressed their long-standing struggle with overflowing sewers, adding that their complaints to the civic body have gone unheard.

In the past, the MC had attempted to address the issue by spending approximately Rs 95 lakh on desilting sewers using a super suction machine on Rahon Road. Besides, a new sewer line was also laid at a cost of around Rs 3 crore. However, despite these efforts, several areas continue to experience sewer overflow, as stated by residents.

Temporary iron wall installed at the entrance to prevent sewage/rainwater from entering house at Indra Colony in Ward 7.

Meanwhile, the main Subash Nagar road leading to several Ward 7 areas is in a deteriorated condition, causing inconvenience to commuters. Tilak Nagar and nearby areas are also grappling with potholed streets and residents have been demanding recarpeting of the same. In some streets, interlocking tiles and sewer manhole covers are unevenly placed. Residents in most areas expressed dissatisfaction with lack of parks or playgrounds and the MC has also failed to address the menace of stray cattle, causing trouble in the area.

Furthermore, some residents of New Subash Nagar and Tilak Nagar also raised demand for relocation of high-tension wire towers located in the middle of the road. They believe the towers pose a safety hazard for commuters as well and urge the MC to hold discussions with the PSPCL to find a suitable alternative location for them.

Notably, former councillor (March 2018-March 2023) Ravinder Kaur of the Congress had registered a win in the MC elections from Ward 7 in 2018. Despite repeated attempts, she could not be contacted for comments.