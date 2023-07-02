Anurag Thakur meets Shikhar Dhawan, Aman Gupta as part of BJP’s outreach efforts

New Delhi, July 2
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday met cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and businessman Aman Gupta as part of outreach efforts of the BJP.
Thakur met Gupta, the co-founder of boAt, a consumer electronics company, and apprised him of the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to encourage entrepreneurs in the country.
“Today Indian brands are making their way into the world markets due to strong leadership of its founders and policies of the Modi government,” Thakur said after meeting Gupta.
Thakur also sought support of Gupta and the business community for the government.
The Union Sports Minister also met Dhawan to let him know about the initiatives taken by the Modi government in the field of sports.
“We have told Shikhar ji about the achievements of the government and sought his and the sports community’s support. During the Modi government’s tenure in the last 9 years, India has seen a 360-degree change in sports,” Thakur said.
Thakur and other BJP leaders are reaching out to prominent personalities as part of the ‘Sampark se Samarthan Maha Abhiyan,’ the party’s outreach efforts to publicise the achievements of the Modi government.
