Entities must comply with law, says S Jaishankar on BBC tax survey row

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 1

India and the UK mentioned the legal process to each other over the BBC tax “survey” and the extradition of Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya.

Scheme for young professionals British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly formally launched the Young Professionals Scheme

The scheme will permit 3,000 degree holders each from UK and India to live, study and work in other country

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly that “all entities operating in India must fully comply with relevant laws” when the latter raised the BBC tax surveys during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial. “UK Foreign Secretary brought up the BBC tax issue with the EAM today. He was firmly told that all entities operating in India must comply fully with relevant laws and regulations,” said an official source.

When Jaishankar raised the issue of the pending extradition of Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya from London, Cleverly said: “The legal process in the UK, just as it is in India, is independent of the government. We always want to see the machinery of the justice system working promptly but those are the decisions of the British judicial system.”

Last month, the income tax authorities had carried out surveys at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai.

