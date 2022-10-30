Narcotics Control Bureau files chargesheet against Bharti Singh, husband

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 29

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed a chargesheet against television actor Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and a drug peddler in a special Mumbai court in connection with a 2020 case under the NDPS Act, officials said today.

The officials said the chargesheet “runs into over 1,000 pages”. The couple was arrested by the anti-drug agency in November 2020 following the seizure of ganja (cannabis) from their residence in suburban Andheri, they said, adding that they were granted bail after two days of custody on a bond of Rs 15,000 each

The officials said the couple was booked under various sections of the NDPS Act, including Section 8 (c) (possession of drugs) and 27 (consumption of drugs).

During the investigation, the NCB team had arrested one more person, who had played a role in supplying the banned substance to the couple, the officials said.

The Narcotics Control Bureauteam investigated the case and submitted the chargesheet, they said.

