Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi, seeks due in Rajasthan Government

New Delhi, April 21

Amid an ongoing introspection along the lines proposed by strategist Prashant Kishor, former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot met Congress president Sonia Gandhi here and is learnt to have sought his due in the state government.

Pilot was sacked as state unit chief and Deputy CM in 2020 after he rebelled against the party and camped in Delhi with 18 loyal MLAs, pushing CM Ashok Gehlot-led Government to the brink.

He was later persuaded to call off his mutiny, with some of his close associates adjusted in the state Cabinet in the last reshuffle.

Personally, Pilot has been biding time.

Sources close to Pilot say he has long been proposing to be brought in as Rajasthan CM ahead of the 2023 state elections to ward off the anti incumbency of the incumbent government.

Pilot was incidentally the only sitting state Congress chief denied the CM’s position after the 2018 Assembly poll cycle.

Then Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath became state CM; Chhattisgarh state chief Bhupesh Baghel became Chhattisgarh CM.

Pilot is the only tall youth leader from Rahul Gandhi’s coterie who has not quit the Congress. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasad, Sushmita Dev and RPN Singh have long left.