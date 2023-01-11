Patiala youth who died in Canada cremated in hometown today

Patiala, January 11
The body of 25-year-old Harasis Singh Bindra, a city youth who had died of a heart attack in Canada’s Brampton, was cremated here today.
The young man had gone to Canada to pursue higher education after having completed BSc in India. He, however, died merely two days after reaching Canada on December 29.
Punjab Health minister Dr Balbir Singh and Patiala (Urban) MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli also attended the cremation and offered condolences to the grieving family members.
