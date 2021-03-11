Sargun Mehta wanted to jump with joy on 'Saunkan Saunkne' box office response

'I think it takes a long time to build your trust in the audience', she says

Sargun Mehta wanted to jump with joy on 'Saunkan Saunkne' box office response

While sharing this photo, Sargun Mehta says, 'Saunkan saunkne is now 40 cr plus in just 10 days .. cant keep calm '. Instagram/sargunmehta

Mumbai, May 30

It's celebration time for actress-producer Sargun Mehta as 'Saunkan Saunkne', a Punjabi film she has produced and acted in, has received fabulous response at the box office. The actress says that her happiness is boundless at this point.

"My first reaction was to jump with joy. I have been working on the film for the past three years. Right from the time I heard the story, I had been after the writer for this film. Then I took it up as a producer, and today the film is doing wonders. I love that people are loving the film. I think it takes a long time to build your trust in the audience," she says.

Sargun made her feature film debut with the 2015 Punjabi romantic comedy 'Angrej' and also appeared in other Punjabi films including 'Love Punjab' and 'Lahoriye'.

Managing both acting and production was a challenge, however, it was one that Sargun enjoyed.

"It is difficult to manage both the verticals. It was very tough. There are days when I'm exhausted mentally and I'm like I can't do this. And then, there are days when I'm enjoying success. I can't say that it's a cakewalk. Every day there is a new issue or something that needs to be looked at. It's not like television like you have done your part, it's every day's job. In fact, with this film, I was stressed for two years," she says.

Besides this, shooting during the Covid-19 pandemic made this project more challenging.

"I would have been fine shooting in a pandemic if it was just from the capacity of an actor. But as a producer, we had to do a lot of stuff, cut down the crew and explain to people that they have to do two to three jobs, instead of the one job they were doing.

"Pay attention to the crew. Make sure that nobody falls ill. It was like a task every day to check. We didn't even want one person to fall ill on the set and we made sure we were following all the protocols. I feel it was the toughest shoot of my career," she says.

Talking about working with her co-actor Ammy Virk, she says: "Ammy and I have known each other since our first film. We weren't paired opposite each other but 'Angrej' was our biggest hit. The second film, 'Qismat', was a blockbuster as well.

"'Qismat 2' is another blockbuster and now here we are with 'Saunkan Saunkne'. We have a very easy chemistry. I think it's because we are friends first and that shows on screen. It's always wonderful to shoot with Ammy." IANS

#sargun mehta

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi aide Goldy Brar claims responsibility

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala had 2 security personnel, private bulletproof vehicle; he travelled without them: Punjab DGP Bhawra

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead LIVE updates: Five detained in Dehradun on suspicion; a call from Tihar jail to Canada under lens

4
Punjab

Goldy Brar, the man who took responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala's killing: These are things we know about the cop’s son addressed as ‘doctor’

5
Diaspora

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, says Punjab DGP

6
Punjab

Videos: 'I fired twice from my pistol…the assailants covered the car from three sides and sprayed bullets', eyewitness account of Sidhu Mossewala's friend

7
Punjab

30 rounds, singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, day after security pruned

8
Punjab

FIR details: Sidhu Moosewala’s father followed him as singer left house in Thar without gunman and bulletproof Fortuner

9
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's date of death and his songs '295' and 'The Last Ride': Fans still trying to wrap their heads around uncanny coincidence

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's village in Mansa in mourning

Don't Miss

View All
In her tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Lilly Singh urges her global audience stream the ‘young legend’s music
Entertainment

In her tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh urges her global audience to stream the 'young legend's music'

Goldy Brar, the man who took responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala's killing: These are things we know about the cop’s son addressed as ‘doctor’
Punjab

Goldy Brar, the man who took responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala's killing: These are things we know about the cop’s son addressed as ‘doctor’

Amid furore over Sidhu Moosewala’s sudden demise, old video of Shehnaaz Gill praising the singer surfaces online
Trending

'Nothing more painful than losing your young son or daughter', Shehnaaz Gill on Sidhu Moosewala's killing

Sidhu Moosewala's death date and his songs 295 and The Last Ride, fans find uncanny coincidence between them
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's date of death and his songs '295' and 'The Last Ride': Fans still trying to wrap their heads around uncanny coincidence

Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh

UT’s draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

India’s first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari
Punjab

India's first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari

Songs of Sidhu Moosewala sparked row, swelled fan base
Pollywood

Songs of Sidhu Moosewala sparked row, swelled fan base

Top News

Sidhu Moosewala killing LIVE updates: Family refuses to allow post-mortem on his body

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead LIVE updates: Five detained in Dehradun on suspicion; a call from Tihar jail to Canada under lens

Security reduction of late singer under scrutiny, responsibi...

ED arrests Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

ED arrests Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in 'money-laundering' case

In 2018, agency had questioned AAP leader in connection with...

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Car snatched by fleeing killers recovered in Moga

Car snatched by Sidhu Moosewala’s killers found abandoned in Moga

Police suspect the killers were either hiding in Moga or hav...

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi court, seek increased security

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi court, seeks increased security

Jailed gangster apprehends threat to his life

FIR details: Sidhu Moosewala’s father followed him as singer left house in Thar without gunman and bulletproof Fortuner

FIR details: Sidhu Moosewala’s father followed him as singer left house in Thar without gunman and bulletproof Fortuner

Cities

View All

Despite nakas, snatchers having a field day in Amritsar

Despite nakas, snatchers having a field day in Amritsar

Punjab AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur gets online threat

India's first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari

Painting contest marks Bhagat Puran Singh's birth anniversary

Securing the border youth with skills BSF's aim

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

UT’s draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

Chandigarh's draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

Realtor, forest officials trade charges over illegal farmhouses in Chandigarh's periphery

Cops announce reward for info on attack on former Additional Commissioner (IT) in Panchkula

Chandigarh: Retired Brigadier loses Rs 5.23 lakh to online fraud

Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh

ED arrests Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

ED arrests Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in 'money-laundering' case

Heavy rains lash Delhi, bring relief from sultry weather

Delhi Congress stages protest near Kejriwal’s residence; holds AAP responsible for Punjabi singer Moosewala’s killing

Amid multiple claims, stringent pension rules for MPs, kin

Judge's wife found hanging at brother's flat in Delhi, 3 suicide notes recovered: Police

ASI kills self with his service revolver in Jalandhar

ASI kills self in Jalandhar with service revolver

600 cops swoop down on 'drug haven' Ganna Pind near Phillaur

Jalandhar DC orders FIRs against 99 colonisers for developing illegal colonies

Phillaur's Ganna Pind reeling under social stigma since long

Two snatchers held, 3 mobiles recovered in Jalandhar

Ludhiana MC ignores poor condition of multi-storey parking lot

Ludhiana MC ignores poor condition of multi-storey parking lot

Private colony developed on common land in Giaspura

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Woman beats mother-in-law to death at Falaund village

Project to make Ludhiana rabies-free fails to take off

Ludhiana: Bathinda woman booked on extortion charges

Patiala lad bags 47th rank in UPSC’s Civil Service Examination, wants to join IFS

Patiala lad bags 47th rank in UPSC’s Civil Service Examination, wants to join IFS

SC finds doctor guilty of negligence, tells him to pay Rs 25L to deceased's kin

Work on recharging village ponds begins

All traffic signals to be replaced in Patiala by June-end: Civic body