10 suspects identified in Jarnail murder case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 30

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has identified 10 members of the Bambiha gang for the killing of alleged gangster Jarnail Singh at Sathiala village on May 24.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav released the pictures of the 10 suspects associated with the Bambiha gang for their involvement in the killing of Jarnail. The DGP said the task force had unraveled the conspiracy and established the role of 10 members of the Bambiha gang in the incident.

In photographs released by the DGP, the accused have been identified as Manpreet Singh, Balwinder Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Jobanjit Singh, Gurveer Singh, Joban, Gurmej Singh and Manjit Mahal. There are also two photographs of unidentified persons.

Jarnail was shot dead by four masked miscreants with 9 mm pistols at Sathiala village on May 24. The police confiscated 17 empty shells of bullets from the spot. A day later, the Bambiha group had taken responsibility for the murder in a Facebook post, while adding that Bawinder Singh, alias Doni Bal of Sathiala, and Gopi Mahal had shot Jarnail dead. No arrest has been made so far.