19-year-old Ferozepur youth dies of ‘drug overdose’, 2 booked

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, March 12

The police have booked two persons following the death of a youth due to alleged overdose of drugs.

As per information, deceased Gora (19) of city area had gone with the accused identified as Gabbar and Chandu, both of Basti Gol Bagh in city area) yesterday.

Bagh Singh father of Gora said his son had been admitted to the drug de-addiction centre. “His condition had improved after the treatment. However, we don’t know what kind of intoxication Gabbar and Chandu gave to my son due to which his condition deteriorated and he had to be taken to the civil hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.” said Bagh Singh.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#drug menace #Ferozepur