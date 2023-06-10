3 more held for Jarnail’s murder

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 9

Days after the anti-gangster task force arrested Gurveer Singh, a shooter of the Bambiha gang, in connection the murder of gangster Jarnail Singh, the Amritsar rural police have arrested three more persons in connection with the case.

Those arrested include Gurmej Singh of Jandiala, who ferried the four shooters to the spot where Jarnail Singh was gunned down in Sathiala village on May 24. Rajwinder Singh and Arshdeep Singh of Nawapind village were the other persons arrested by the police.

The police also nominated Gurkaranveer Singh of Nawapind, who allegedly provided shelter and logistical support to the shooters. Raids were on to arrest him.

The police seized a .32 bore pistol and two vehicles from the possession of the arrested suspects.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said Bambiha gang shooter Gurveer Singh (alias Guri) hatched a conspiracy to kill Jarnail. Gurmej ferried the four shooters to the spot in a car and dropped them at different locations after the crime, besides providing shelter and logistical support to them.

Rajwinder and Arshdeep had provided shelter to the shooters at their homes, he said. They, along with Gurkaranveer Singh, later dropped them at different places in another car that was later seized by the police.

Amritsar (Rural) SSP Satinder Singh said the manhunt was launched to nab the shooters absconding after the incident.

Earlier, the police had identified 10 persons behind the murder and their pictures were released to the media. Of the 10 suspects, the police identified eight as Manpreet Singh (alias Munn), Balwidner Singh (alias Doni), Gagandeep Singh (alias Daddi), Jobanjeet Singh (alias Billa), Gurveer Singh, Joban, Gurmej Singh and Manjit Mahal.