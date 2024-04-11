Sukhbir Badal seeks judicial probe into Punjab’s excise policy

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 10

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal today sought a “judicial probe into the Punjab’s excise policy and misuse of the state’s resources to fund AAP’s election campaigns” in the wake of CM Arvind Kejriwal’s dismissal of plea by the Delhi High Court.

While visiting Nabha and Patiala rural segments as part of the “Punjab Bachao Yatra,” SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “It is now clear that Kejriwal resorted to corrupt activities. The Delhi High Court has put it on record that Kejriwal had demanded kickbacks of Rs 100 crore. Part of this amount was used to fund AAP’s Goa poll campaign.”

Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has refused to take action against Haryana cops who killed Shubhkaran Singh and severely injured several farmers during the Dilli Challo march.”

“Reject Delhi-based parties as they secretly work against the interest of Punjabis,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Sukhbir Badal