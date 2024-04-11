Sukhbir Badal seeks judicial probe into Punjab’s excise policy

Patiala, April 10
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal today sought a “judicial probe into the Punjab’s excise policy and misuse of the state’s resources to fund AAP’s election campaigns” in the wake of CM Arvind Kejriwal’s dismissal of plea by the Delhi High Court.
While visiting Nabha and Patiala rural segments as part of the “Punjab Bachao Yatra,” SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “It is now clear that Kejriwal resorted to corrupt activities. The Delhi High Court has put it on record that Kejriwal had demanded kickbacks of Rs 100 crore. Part of this amount was used to fund AAP’s Goa poll campaign.”
Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has refused to take action against Haryana cops who killed Shubhkaran Singh and severely injured several farmers during the Dilli Challo march.”
“Reject Delhi-based parties as they secretly work against the interest of Punjabis,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No evidence of India’s interference in poll: Canadian probe clears air
The Canadian government had set up Public Inquiry into Forei...
Supreme Court agrees to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest on urgent basis
High Court verdict upholding ED action based on ‘unreliable’...
Social media accounts of some farm union leaders restored after nearly 2 months
The SKM had claimed that the government temporarily blocked ...